ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will close its theme parks starting at the end of the business day on Sunday.
Universal said the closure is coming out of an abundance of caution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The theme parks said it would most likely be closed from March 15 through the end of March. The park will continue to evaluate the situation.
Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.
Flexible programs will be available for guests who booked travel packages or tickets. Guests can call this number for more information: 877-801-9720.
A core group of team members will continue to work on site. Hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March.
RELATED: Disney World Resort closing due to coronavirus concerns
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Disneyland, Disney World to close due to coronavirus concerns
What other people are reading right now:
- Farnell Middle School closed for 48 hours after someone was exposed to coronavirus
- Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do
- Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg suspends shaking of hands, serving of blessed or consecrated wine
- NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates
- State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- COVID-19 preps: Why are people stocking up on toilet paper?
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter