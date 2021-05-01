United Way online survey to measure COVID-19 pandemic impact in 5 county area

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million dollars, which the United Way will use to fund services that best fit the community's needs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the COVID-19, nearly 40% of households in the First Coast region struggled to make ends meet, according to the United Way of Northeast Florida.

This week, the non-profit launched an online survey to find out how many are struggling nearly a year after the pandemic began.

"At one point in the beginning of the pandemic, calls for food went up 450%," President and CEO of the United Way Northeast Florida Michelle Braun said.

Braun explained the goal of the survey is to measure the needs in the communities that the organization serves, including Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

The survey is part of the United Way's strategic planning. It comes after the non profit received its largest single donation in its 96-year history.

"It was a surprise," said Braun.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million dollars after vetting the non profit.

"It is a recognition of what we do," said Braun. "It is also a recognition of the needs in the community."

Braun said the 10 minute online survey is anonymous. The findings will be a guiding principle in how and to whom grants are distributed.

"It will help us and how we work with our partners to address those needs," Braun said.

The questions are very basic information like how many in your household and what are your needs.

"What do they see as the biggest needs in the community," said Braun. "And we've also included some questions about race and equity as we start to get serious about helping our community addressing those issues."

The survey closes January 24. United Way would like a minimum of 500 participants.

If you're unable to activate the link you can go to the United Way website and take the survey there.