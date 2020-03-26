JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee at the University of North Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a UNF-Alert released Thursday.

The alert said the employee that tested positive for COVID-19 is self-isolation off-campus. UNF officials are communicating with the employee and reaching out to anyone who may have been in close contact with them.

The alert said that this was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the campus.

At this time, further details are not known. First Coast News is working to learn more information.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 168 cases of COVID-19 reported across the First Coast

RELATED: UNF locking up many residence halls as coronavirus response extends remote learning