JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residence halls at the University of North Florida will be closed beginning Friday morning.

The UNF Housing and Residence Life office posted on Facebook that it will be disabling card and key access to all rooms, with the exception of students with extenuating circumstances who have been approved to remain on campus.

If students feel they have an extenuating circumstances and haven't gotten approval to remain on campus yet, they are urged to report their situation immediately by logging onto the myHousing program and clicking the "COVID-19 Request for Housing Information" link.

Anyone still in the residence halls who hasn't received approval to stay must move out by Friday morning. Students who live off campus should not return to campus until further notice.

"Your belongings will be safe and secure," the Facebook post says.

The Housing and Residence Life department said students should continue to monitor their UNF email accounts for any updates or changes.

The university announced Tuesday that remote learning will be extended through the Summer A and C sessions. The university also announced it is exploring alternative options for commencement since the official graduation ceremony was canceled and will notify graduating students when a decision is made.

