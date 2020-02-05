JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Persistence eventually paid off for Cher Davis after about two hours of trying to access the City of Jacksonville's online COVID-19 financial relief program, she finally got in.

She started the process Friday morning, along with thousands of others looking for financial relief from COVID-19.

Error messages and the inability to select her own appointment time gave Davis doubts.

"To say I am optimistic would really be reaching at this point," she told First Coast News.

Added to her frustration, there is no requirement to submit an email address during the process. It's something Davis says should be used as a level of protection against fraud or identity theft.

"That was alarming to me because now I realized anyone who had my name and address could potentially log-in as me and schedule an appointment and go in my place," she said.

Davis says having an identity stolen can be catastrophic.

"There is little to no room for a security breach of that magnitude," she said. "This is people's lives we are talking about."

In response, the City of Jacksonville tells First Coast News if you didn't enter an email, you will see a red type at the bottom of the page with a confirmation number and appointment time. If you did not see the red type and confirmation number, then you missed the last step and they are not registered.

Davis has her confirmation number, but worries others may not have noticed theirs or thought they registered and hadn't actually completed the process.