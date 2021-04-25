UFC fans glad to see Jacksonville hosting big events

"I think everyone has been vaccinated. I think the precautions has been taken, and I think we are ready to see some bone-crushing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday night was fight night in Downtown Jacksonville.

For one night, the eyes of the sports world were fixed on Jacksonville. It culminated with Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal barely one minute into their bout to retain his welterweight belt.

It was one of the biggest events of the year in UFC, something fans in the city were proud to host.

“Masvidal we need to see some flying knees, elbows, you already know. All those joints need to be flying and we need to see something big and that’s what we’re looking for," said a UFC fan.

A big fight brings a big indoor crowd. Despite the pandemic, fans were excited to take part in the sport's largest indoor event since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I’m not nervous one bit," one fan said. "I think everyone has been vaccinated. I think the precautions has been taken, and I think we are ready to see some bone-crushing."

UFC fan Delaney Vanek said the fights were her first big event she attended this year.

“The pandemic definitely ruined a bunch of things I was planning on going to. concerts you know like festivals," Vanek said. "I’m just happy I get to go to something live and it happens to be the UFC fight but I’m just as excited.”

Vanek said she is fully vaccinated, but she still worries about going to a full capacity event.