UF expecting everyone to wear masks indoors on campus, urging students to get vaccinated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida says it is expecting all individuals to wear a mask while on campus in any of its facilities.

In an announcement posted Friday on the university's website, UF wrote "Effective immediately, in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we expect everyone to wear a mask at all times when inside any UF facility, even if you are vaccinated. This includes our students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors. Recent studies and guidance from the CDC state that both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals can transmit the current COVID-19 variant to unvaccinated persons."

This comes after the State University System Chancellor, Chair and Presidents put out an announcement last week urging all students to become vaccinated ahead of the fall semester.

"If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If possible, students should aim to be fully vaccinated but if unable, should strive to have at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine no later than August 22," the university stated.

Additionally, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, UF Health has implemented a Screen, Test & Protect initiative.

To learn more about the initiative or view the latest data, visit UF Health’s website by clicking here.