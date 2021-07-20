UF Health Jacksonville changes visitor policy in response to spike in COVID-19 cases

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a mask at any UF Health Jacksonville facility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville is changing its visitor policy due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the city and state.

Visitors to all UF Health Jacksonville locations must be at least 16 years old. All visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 once they enter the building.

All visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the facility.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to receive visitors in person. However, the hospital will help organize virtual visitations by calling Patient Relations at 904-244-4427.

In addition to these policies, there will also be specific visitor policies that vary by location.

At both UF Health Jacksonville and UF Health North, visitation hours will be between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

One visitor will be allowed to see a patient at a time. If multiple people come to see a patient, the hospital asks they trade places outside the building.

One visitor will be allowed in the waiting room, with social distancing, at both hospitals' emergency departments.

All clinics both on and off-campus will be closed to visitors, as waiting rooms cannot support social distancing. Staff may make exceptions based on the patient's needs.

For inpatient surgery, one visitor will be allowed to wait in the patient's room. Inpatient waiting rooms will be open provided social distancing is observed. For outpatient surgery, one visitor will be allowed in the waiting room with social distancing.

No visitors will be allowed at the Peri-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU).

For the labor and delivery units, there will be only one visitor allowed to be with the patient from admission to discharge. There will be no visitors allowed in the women's services triage.

UF Health says special exceptions may be made under certain circumstances.