UF Health doctors share their experiences after getting Pfizer vaccine

Earlier this week doctors at UF Health started getting COVID-19 vaccines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors at UF Health Jacksonville say COVID-19 vaccines are what most of us have been waiting for and what everyone hopes are a turning point in the pandemic.

“I understand the skepticism and the fact that you know this was produced so quickly. You know nine and ten months but that’s just how medicine and technology have advanced," said Dr. Salam Salman, OMFS Surgeon at UF Health.

Some of UF Health doctors got their Pfizer vaccine shots this week and Salman was right in line.

“Honestly it felt very similar to any other vaccine like the flu shot, you know the only thing I’ve noticed that’s different is a little bit more soreness in my shoulder compared to the flu shot," said Salman.

Salman grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan where the Pfizer manufacturing plant is located and his father has been working for the company for almost 30 years.

“I have full faith in the process I know the rigorous testing that’s done on every single drug and every single vaccine and through the clinical trials so I wouldn’t have any hesitation," said Salman.

David Meysenburg, Division Director of Critical Care at UF Health was the sixth person in line to get his shot.

“I haven’t had any issues as far as headache, upset stomach, or anything. I’ve been sleeping fine, eating fine, I haven’t had to miss work or anything," said Meysenburg.

Meysenburg initially had concerns about how quickly the vaccine was approved but after talking to experts he was on board.