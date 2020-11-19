Tyson Foods managers bet money on how many employees would get COVID-19, lawsuit says

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, was recently amended to add additional accusations.

The family of a a Tyson Foods employee in Waterloo that had a COVID-19 outbreak has filed a wrongful death suit, alleging management was aware of the risks and placed wagers on how many of the workers would get sick with the deadly virus.

The family of the late Isidro Fernandez filed the suit earlier this year, and alleges Fernandez got sick while working at the plant. He is one of at least five plant employees to die of the virus. He died on April 20.

Tyson Foods knew the risks of COVID-19, was aware of outbreaks in its facilities and continued to encourage sick workers to show up to the plant, according to a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after getting COVID-19 at the Waterloo facility.

Iowa Capital Dispatch first reported on the lawsuit.

As the number of workers showing signs of illness rose, management at the Waterloo plant allegedly started showing up less, but offered "thank you bonuses" of $500 to employees who never missed a shift for three months.

The lawsuit states this further incentivized employees to work when they were showing symptoms of having coronavirus.

In April, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson and health officials visited the facility. According to the Sherriff, the conditions "shook (him) to the core," the lawsuit says.

It was around that same time that management is accused of taking bets over how many of the employees would test positive for the coronavirus.

The company repeatedly refused to shut down the plant, in spite of requests from local health officials. They claimed they needed to stay open "in order to feed Americans," the lawsuit states.

According to court documents, Tyson increased its exports to China by 600% in the first quarter of 2020, exporting its largest single month total in more than three years in April.

The lawsuit also claims that Tyson executives lobbied the federal government, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds, to pass COVID-19 liability protections, protecting them from lawsuits if employees got sick with the virus. They also successfully lobbied the governor to declare that only state government, not local, could close a business due to the pandemic.

The Waterloo plant is Tyson's largest pork plant in the United State with 2,800 employees.

At least 1,000 employees at the site have tested positive for COVID-19.