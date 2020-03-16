JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The locally owned 5 Points movie theater Sun-Ray Cinema announced Sunday it would be closing its doors in an attempt to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“It has become clear that Sun-Ray Cinema will need to implement a partial facility closure plan,” a statement posted to the theater's Facebook page said.

“We have continued to update our community on the tracking of COVID-19 in our area and best practices to ensure the safety of the moviegoers and crew that make Sun-Ray what it is. It is with only their interest in mind that we have decided to suspend all film programming and shut down the auditoriums and lobby indefinitely, starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16.”

The other locally-owned movie cinema, San Marco Theater, did not issue a statement, but its webpage features a post-it note that says “see you soon!” The site adds, “We are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 situation.”

The two appear to be the only local movie theaters to close operations in response to the global pandemic. First Coast News reached out without success to chains including Regal, AMC and Cinemark Tinseltown, but all still post current features and movie times on their websites without any notice of disruption.

In the Sun-Ray Cinema announcement, theater owner Tim Massett cited a story by New York Magazine writer Justin Davidson about New York theater closures. “The evidence suggests that the choice is not between a shutdown and no shutdown; it’s between shutting things down now, when the disease is still relatively rare in our area, or waiting until more people have died, the virus has propagated further, and the medical system starts to be overburdened.”

Movie theaters have resisted closing even as theme parks, schools and most businesses have changed or canceled operations. On Sunday, theaters began closing in New York and Los Angeles after their respective mayors ordered them to close, along with nightclubs and restaurants.

Mayor Lenny Curry has indicated he might “Mandate social distancing” but thus far, there are no federal or local mandates limiting the operations of First Coast movie theaters.