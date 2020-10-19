x
Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

The post said widespread use of masks is not supported.
Credit: AP
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has blocked a post from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of coronavirus. 

Scott Atlas joined the White House in August as a science adviser.

 He had tweeted “Masks work? NO.” 

The post said widespread use of masks is not supported.

 It was blocked Sunday. 

A Twitter spokesperson says the tweet violated a company policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19.

 In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question. Atlas called Twitter's action censorship. 

