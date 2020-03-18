We've all learned hurry how vital it is for essentials like groceries to get from suppliers to stores. It only happens thanks to truckers, who are still out on the roads making deliveries.

Roadside rest stops are giving them some much needed time off the road by staying open. Public rest stops including one south of I-95 and State Road 9B in St. Johns County are still open.

Meanwhile, truck drivers are still out on the road delivering goods until further notice.

Derrick Racz delivers lumber for building houses around Jacksonville. He says he’s noticed less traffic on the roads.

“it’s just up in the air right now, stuff still has to get moved from one spot to the next,” Racz said.

Truck drivers can still rest and shower at their preferred stops. Rest stops are also increasing the cleaning of their shower areas.

Places like Travel Centers of America and Love’s Travel Stops say they are still opening all fuel lanes. But, things like their fitness centers and driver loungers are closed until further notice.

They are also following state guidelines on restaurant openings. Buffets at some of their restaurants are closed as well.

Racz says he’s stocked up on supplies.

“I got bottles of hand sanitizer, I use gloves every time I get out, trying to stay distant from people,” he said.

Signs are posted by the Florida Department of Health showing what people on the road can do to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Racz is not sure if his work will be impacted. But, he is prepared to adjust to any changes that need to be made to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope for everyone that’s affected or not affected, that everything works out for the best and we get past this, move on and get back to our normal lifestyles,” he said.

You can find changes on the TA Petro and Love’s Travel Stops websites.