JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pandemic identified as Covid-19 is taking its toll on the travel industry. The cruise lines have mothballed their fleet and the airlines one-by-one are grounding their plans.

"This is peak for our industry," Kamen Blackwell said, "This is what we call the 'wave season.'"

Blackwell is the owner and trip consultant with TripVax, a Jacksonville based agency.

"This is when a l ot of people are cruising, going on spring break," he said. "People are planning trips. Yes, we are definitely impacted."

Blackwell couldn't tell First Coast News to what extent travel cancellations have affected his business, but what he has started doing is consulting his clients and others not to panic.

"When people cancel, that is them panicking and there is no need to cancel," he said. "I would say, nine times out of 10, it is better to reschedule."

He is anticipating more cancellations and advised travelers to be flexible with their plans and to weigh their options before canceling trips and losing money.

"Most companies, airlines, hotels, cruise lines -- they will give you 12 months to re-book if you don't have a date or a destination right now," Blackwell said.

He said even with trip insurance, getting a full refund could become an uphill fight since most policies will refund based on the terms written in the agreement.

Travelers may have to argue that a pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) is extenuating circumstances and therefore should be covered.

Norwegian Airlines is the latest to ground its fleet, furloughing 7500 workers.