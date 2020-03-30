JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers who want to get on U.S. 17 from I-95 southbound will have to go past the usual exit.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Sunday evening it is closing the ramp during efforts to stop and talk to travelers from coronavirus hot zones such as New York.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers started diverting vehicles to the nearby weigh station on Sunday to collect information from people from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana and to warn them they must self-isolate for 14 days.

FDoT says drivers wanting access to U.S. 17 will be detoured to S.R. 202 in Yulee.