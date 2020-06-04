JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The US now has more than a quarter-million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 10,000 confirmed deaths.

Now, the Florida Department of Health is making it easier for people to track the numbers in our state by breaking down the number of cases down by ZIP code.

On the First Coast, the highest density of COVID-19 is in the 32207 ZIP code with 55 reported cases, followed by the 32256 with 36 cases, as of date reported Monday.

You can see how your Zip code compares by using this tracker.

Directions: Scroll to the bottom and look for the 'cases by zipcode' tab (pictured below) or you can search in the right-hand column for your specific ZIP code.

Florida Department of Health

