ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A familiar part of downtown St. Augustine is back open for business.

As of Friday, the Old Town Trolleys are back on the streets of St. Augustine again.

Next to the trolley depot on San Marco Boulevard, the Old Jail Museum opened as well Friday.

After seven weeks of being closed in St. Augustine, the Historic Tours of America reopened these two businesses, with some safety changes in place.

In order to ride a trolley now, phone reservations are required for the time being.

Old Town Trolleys General Manager Dave Chatterton said, "Our reservationist will seat you on a seating chart, and that way we can guarantee six feet of social distancing from the next family behind you."

He said at least two empty rows will separate all the riders.

Also it’s a one-hour solid ride now, so no one is hopping on and off at different stops around town.

Staff is also cleaning the trolleys after every ride and sanitizing them every night.

Every guest is given a face mask. It’s up to the guest whether they wear the mask or not.

The trolleys ran Friday, sometimes with only a couple people aboard. Chatterton says he knows the company won’t make money early-on, "but we have to start somewhere. Taking small steps."

