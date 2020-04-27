JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the First Coast continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, there are still many questions that surround the virus and life during this "new normal." Here are the top seven questions about the coronavirus and answers.

What are the symptoms?

The Centers for Disease Control initially only listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of the coronavirus. However, six new symptoms have been confirmed:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

RELATED: CDC adds 6 new COVID-19 symptoms

Where can I get tested?

There are several options for where to get tested, depending on where you live. Click the story below or a county-by-county breakdown across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

RELATED: Here's where to get tested for coronavirus across the First Coast

How to file for unemployment?

Florida's unemployment system has been a source of frustration for many people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the issue by appointing new leadership. More workers have also been hired to help those who are unemployed apply for benefits.

Here's what you need to know:

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: How to file an unemployment claim in Georgia

RELATED: Coronavirus: Florida hires more workers to help those filing for unemployment benefits

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis says handling of unemployment website was 'unacceptable,' appoints new leadership

How many cases have been reported in Florida and Georgia? How many are fatal?

For up-to-date numbers on cases of coronavirus across Florida and Georgia, as well as deaths, bookmark our live blog. It is updated daily with information from both the Florida and Georgia departments of health with information regarding the number of cases, deaths, and age ranges for patients.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Movie theaters, dine-in restaurants open Monday in Georgia

What beaches are open and for how long?

Some beaches across the First Coast have reopened amid the pandemic, though hours are limited to early morning and evening for essential activities such as exercise.

What you need to know:

RELATED: Flagler County open beaches, Nassau County beaches to open in May

RELATED: Jacksonville beaches, parks reopen Friday

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about the limited reopening of Duval beaches

Are pets safe? What about pet care during the pandemic?

Experts are still learning how pets are affected by COVID-19. Two pet cats in New York City were diagnosed with the virus, proving that at least some pets can contract COVID-19.

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean now that 2 cats have tested positive for COVID-19?

RELATED: Two pet cats in New York state test positive for coronavirus

While non-essential businesses remain closed in Florida, pet supply stores and animal hospitals still remain open. First Coast No More Homeless Pets offers payment plans for clients who may not be able to afford their bills, and it's looking to hire more vets to help pet owners in need.

RELATED: Vet offering affordable pet care says it has seen more clients during pandemic

How can I help?

First Coast News has partnered with Feeding Northeast Florida to help feed people in need as more Floridians are turning to food banks due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Feeding the First Coast: How you can help us feed those in need

We also have a list of ways anyone can step in and lend a helping hand to those in need during the pandemic.

RELATED: 10 ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic