To travel, or not to travel this Thanksgiving?

The CDC recommends Americans don't travel for Thanksgiving amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A week before Thanksgiving, the Center for Disease Control is urging Americans to cancel their travel plans and have turkey dinner at home.

The warning comes as the agency said COVID-19 cases are spiking across the nation.

“I lost an aunt to coronavirus this year," Kingsland resident Olivia Fergie said. "I never planned on going anywhere.“

This will be the first holiday season in 20 years Fergie will spend without her father who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Now it's like, I want to spend any moment I can with him," she explained. “But if skipping this one-year guarantees I see them next year... then it’s a very small price to pay.“

Fergie plans to spend Thanksgiving with her two daughters at home and coordinate a time to have dinner together with her parents over Facetime.

“We can still talk to each other and see each other, we can still laugh and we can still have all the moments that we would normally have if we were there – just without the hugs," she said.

Before you hop on a plane or hit the road, the CDC wants you should consider if your home or destination has: 1. travel requirements or restrictions, 2. overwhelmed hospitals, or 3. if you or someone else could be at an increased risk of getting sick.

If the answer is yes to any of these, the agency recommends not to travel next week.

Other viewers who won’t be traveling have plans similar to Fergie’s saying on a First Coast News Facebook post that they will be eating turkey with their immediate family at home.

However, more than half of those who commented said the CDC’s recommendation won’t change their plans. A handful saying they still plan to travel and be with extended family for Thanksgiving.