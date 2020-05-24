To reopen or to stay online? That is the question churches face

Florida churches are allowed to have in-person services and the President has called for places of worship to reopen.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's been months since Sunday mornings were spent at the church as congregations across the country have transitioned into online services during COVID-19.

“How in the world can we open when we had the largest uptick in cases in a 24-hour span?” Rudolph McKissick, Jr. said in an Instagram message to his more than 20,000 followers.

He says his church, The Bethel Church in Jacksonville, will remain online for now and he disagrees with President Donald Trump's statements about reopening places of worship.

"The governors have to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open," Trump said at a news conference.

McKissick spoke directly to the President in his video saying he doesn't believe it is safe yet. “Sir we can pray without being in a house of worship.”

Some churches are praying again together, though.

“It’s going to be different, but we’ll make the best of it," said Don Taylor, a parishioner at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach.

Taylor has been a parishioner here for 40 years. On Sunday morning, he joined dozens of others for mass. Everyone is required to wear a mask and bring their own chair.

Father Michael Houle says by bringing their own chair, they don't have to worry about sanitizing the seating between masses.

Parishioners may be back at church, but they aren’t inside the church. They’ve moved mass to the athletic center in order to have room to practice social distancing. Sunday mass has been split into 6 services to space out how many people gather at once.

St. Paul's website says 225 people can fit in the gym at the same time and follow social distancing. The sign out front says once they reach their limit, they will not allow any more people in for that service.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me to be able to come back here," Taylor said. He said it was emotional not being at the church for so long. His last in-person mass was Palm Sunday, which was April 5th.