JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we start the new week a lot of folks have been told by their employers to work from home or remotely in order to stay healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That can bring a lot of different feelings, but how do you manage your time and your work from a new space without getting distracted?

Dr. Beth Rush is a clinical neuropsychologist at Mayo Clinic. The On Your Side team spoke with Rush over a video conference as social distancing remains a priority. Rush explained when it comes to working remotely, being successful starts with planning and coming up with a schedule.

“Schedules become really important, but schedules include as many of the things that you normally do as normal,” she said. “You need to eat well, you need to find times for exercise, you need to find times for breaks, you need to find time for social opportunities.”

Other recommendations include setting up a dedicated workspace and giving things a try: jumping right into a new environment may require some balancing.

“Provide ourselves with some flexibility so that we’re not so busy rigorously adhering to something we can’t sustain in the long term,” Rush said.