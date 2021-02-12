Three things you need to know about President Biden's winter pandemic plan

Four states have now reported cases of the omicron variant – California, Minnesota, Colorado and New York, which reported five confirmed cases.

FLORIDA, USA — As cases of the new omicron variant have started popping up around the United States, President Joe Biden laid out a strategy Thursday to fight COVID-19 this winter.

The On Your Side team has the three things you need to know about the president’s plan.

Four states have now reported cases of the omicron variant – California, Minnesota, Colorado and New York, which reported five confirmed cases.

“We are in a better position than we were a year ago to fight COVID-19," Biden said. “We are going to fight COVID-19 not with shutdowns or lockdowns."

The president's winter pandemic strategy includes new tactics that focus on booster shots and more testing.

Here are the three changes that stood out the most:

Testing requirements will be imposed on international travelers to the U.S., requiring them to present evidence of a negative test within a day before departure. The current mask mandate for domestic flights and public transit has been extended through mid-march. Beginning next month, the president says, free at-home tests will be covered by private insurers or available at community health centers.

“My team is already working with officials at Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for other vaccines or boosters," Biden explained. "And I’ll also direct the FDA and the CDC to use the fastest process available — without cutting corners, for safety — to get such vaccines reviewed and approved if needed.”