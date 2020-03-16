Many churches are choosing to stream their services Sunday, after a global call for social distancing but amid the coronavirus pandemic, thousands flocked to Bethel Baptist Jacksonville for worship.

Typically, churchgoers are greeted with a hug at Bethel. But to avoid the spread of COVID-19, each person was given a squirt of hand sanitizer upon entering the sanctuary.

Brittney Curry, a member of Bethel, says she’s scared of the virus but confident in her faith.

“I’m a germophobe, but I also believe that God is in control so why not give him praise,” Curry said.

Lead Pastor, Bishop Rudolph Mckissick, Jr., says he sees a need for in-person services while fear and uncertainty loom.

“I just felt it was important for the people of God to meet, to pray and to be infused with some hope when people are scared,” McKissick said.

Although many places of worship have turned to streaming online, Bishop Mckissick says Bethel is taking the necessary precautions to avoid spread.

He says the church sanitizes the sanctuary, wipes the pew in between services and only allows ushers and security guards in gloves to man the doors.

Ouley Saulsberry is in her 60's, which is a more vulnerable population, but she says she has no fear.

"I feel good," Saulsberry said. “I don’t have those other underlying conditions so I was okay with coming out.”

Curry says she feels safer because she's younger, but will plan to avoid germs at all cost.

“I’m trying not to touch nothing or nobody,” Curry said.

For now, Bishop McKissick says worship will remain the same and his staff will continue to make all of the necessary precautions before, during and after services.

“From the way the people came, we’ll keep having worship unless something comes down from the government that says we can’t,” McKissick said.

Local officials have not placed a ban on in-person church services. As of Sunday evening, the CDC recommended all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks.

