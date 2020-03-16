JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he is disappointed to see people in large gatherings throughout the city as cases of coronavirus in Duval County continue to rise.

Curry relayed his disappointment via Twitter Sunday evening and said he will hold a live update Monday morning following a special council meeting on the state of emergency.

In his tweets, Curry said the City of Jacksonville has the ability to "implement curfews, restrict numbers of patrons at businesses, and/or close them if necessary to protect the community."

"You need to take care of yourselves and your neighbors by self-imposed social distancing!" Curry tweeted. "This MUST be taken seriously. I’m disappointed to see pictures of large gatherings with wall to wall people taking place in multiple parts of our City this weekend."

RELATED: Jacksonville City councilman tests positive for COVID-19; Another councilman self-isolates at home

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Patients treated for COVID-19 at Clay, Duval County hospitals; Georgia cases jump to 99

Curry warned that large crowds and gatherings could result in healthcare facilities being overwhelmed or vulnerable citizens put in danger.

The full tweets can be read below: