'Friends, this is not political': Jacksonville mayor, doctors stress need to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was a message loud and clear from Mayor Lenny Curry and the leaders of Jacksonville's hospitals: Wear a mask in public.

Thursday morning they came together -- in masks and standing six feet apart -- outside TIAA Bank Field's Lot J to urge the public to do so.

Research shows wearing a mask can curb the spread. We know the coronavirus is transferred through respiratory droplets. Sure, they come out when we cough or sneeze, but also just when we talk. A mask puts a barrier between you and another person to keep those droplets to yourself.

"The masks matter," said Dr. Leon Haley, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

That was one mantra reiterated throughout Thursday's news conference by many of the doctors, who said things like "Masks matter," and "I wear a mask for you; wear a mask for me too."

Doctors said they repeat those mantras through their hospitals' hallways, too.

"Friends, this is not a political issue," Curry said.

He described being chastised for not wearing a mask while running outdoors in a public place with no one nearby.

"Let's have common sense," Curry said.

Haley broke it down simply: If two people don't wear masks, the risk of transmission of the virus is high.

If two people are both wearing masks, the risk is low.

"Remember that assisted living facilities, nursing facilities, people with respiratory issues, those are the folks that we really need to be concerned about and care about and when we think about wearing our mask we're thinking about and caring about them," Curry said.

The hospital CEOs agreed you should not let down your guard when it comes to hand-washing or physical distancing in an effort to prevent another surge in positive cases.

There is a lane in the testing area of Lot J specifically dedicated to antibody testing. First Coast News asked the mayor when we can expect to see the numbers from that testing, and he said he has yet to get that date from the health department.