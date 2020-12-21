These Northeast Florida hospitals are expected to get Moderna vaccine

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida should receive around 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine starting Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A few Northeast Florida hospitals are among the 173 medical facilities in the state that are expected to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida should receive around 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine starting Monday. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine the green light.

Moderna's approval adds to the fight against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine, which is now being administered to millions of healthcare workers and nursing home patients.

Pfizer was first distributed last week to a few select medical facilities in the state. Officials say it isn't as accessible as Moderna because of how it requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage.

The following Northeast Florida hospitals are expected to receive the Moderna vaccine:

Ascension St. Vincent's in Clay County

Ascension St. Vincent's in Riverside, Southside

Baptist Hospital

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Lake City Medical Center

Mayo Clinic

Memorial Hospital

Nemours Children's Hospital

Putnam Community Medical Center

UF Health Shands Hospital