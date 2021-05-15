Which Florida theme parks still require masks outdoors?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marking a major turning point in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated.
The updated CDC guidelines suggested vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds, as well as in most indoor situations.
President Joe Biden praised the change, calling it "a great day for America."
On Friday, some of Florida's major theme parks began adjusting their own face covering requirements to reflect the federal changes.
Walt Disney World
- Masks required indoors for cast members and guests 2 and older, except while actively eating or drinking
- Masks required while inside attractions, transportation systems and theaters
- Masks are optional in outdoor common areas
- Masks are optional on pool decks
- Physical distancing will be gradually reduced throughout the park, but six-foot distancing measures are currently expected to continue at restaurants and in stores
- Click here for a full list of rules.
Universal Orlando
- Face coverings are not required outdoors
- Face masks are mandatory inside, including at shops and in restaurants
- Face masks are required while from the moment you get in line at an attraction, during the ride and until you exit it
- Social distancing of three-feet is expected throughout the resort
- Click here for a full list of rules.
SeaWorld Orlando
- Employees and guests 2 and older are required to wear face coverings, except while eating and drinking or while in designated relaxation areas
- There were local media reports in Orlando that SeaWorld may be announcing updates to its mask policy, but we have yet to confirm changes are taking effect yet
- Social distancing guidelines remain in effect
- Click here for a full list of rules.
Busch Gardens
- Employees and guests 2 and older are required to wear face coverings, except while eating and drinking or while in designated relaxation areas
- Social distancing guidelines remain in effect
- Click here for a full list of rules.
LEGOLAND
- Face coverings are required at indoor locations in the resort
- Face masks are required on all rides for guests 8 and older
- In the water park, masks are only recommended in situations where they can stay dry
- Face coverings shouldn't be placed on children under 2 years old
- Click here for a full list of rules
