Interim Health Officer gives insight on vaccine distributions in Duval County

After receiving the vaccine you will get a card that has a date that reminds you to set up your appointment and get your second dose.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County had a soft opening Wednesday for vaccine distributions.

“We have almost a million people in Duval county we’ve got to do this in somehow an organized fashion to get everyone there," said Heather Huffman, Interim Health Officer for Duval county.

Many people were turned away because they didn't have an appointment.

“I was a little dismayed at the lack of organization. I don’t think they anticipated the large numbers of people who would be interested. but after all this is a pandemic and this is life or death," said Ted Jones.

77-year-old Rita Santangelo got lucky. After not taking no for an answer and patiently waiting in line, early Thursday morning she got her first dose of the vaccine.

“Oh I am so happy! I feel safe all of a sudden you know what I mean," said Santangelo.

Huffman says the big launch is Monday. This soft opening was for individuals they called out from senior facility centers.

"We're trying to work on those little operational obstacles that come up so that we can make it a smooth process and we will be able to ramp it up as the days go on and the weeks go on," said Huffman.

The Osborne Prime Center had seven lanes inside and FDOH in Duval County has plans to expand. Huffman says before finding more locations to distribute vaccines. The watch period after a patient gets their vaccine is important.

“There’s a federal pharmacy partnership agreement so your local pharmacies will come online shortly. We don’t know when that buttons going to be pushed. Hopefully in the next few weeks so we can create more access points within each of our communities," said Huffman.

As for the phone lines and ways to be next in line.

“Keep trying we’re going to have that online system come that will be another access point. We’re working with a phone vendor to see if we can get additional capacity there,” said Huffman.