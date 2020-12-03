The NBA is now the first major American sports league to suspend its 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the Buzz: The announcement came just before tip-off between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game Wednesday night.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and the NBA says it will use this hiatus to determine the next steps.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that all division one men's and women's basketball tournament games will be played in arenas without fans – allowing only essential staff and limited family to attend.

Tom Hanks and wife test positive for COVID-19

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

The actor announced the news on social media, saying he and Wilson are taking it one day at a time.

He says the two will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Hanks says he will keep the world updated.

Savannah postpones St. Patty's Day festival and parade

If you planned to experience the luck of the Irish for St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Savannah, the Georgia Coastal city announced the annual festival and parade has been postponed.



Savannah's Mayor says it was a difficult decision that would anger people either way, but says it was made from an abundance of caution.

The city hasn't announced an alternative date yet.

