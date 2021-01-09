First Coast News tries out at-home COVID-19 rapid test as demand increases

At-home tests with FDA emergency use approval are said to be more than 90% accurate, but doctors say you have to use them under the right circumstances.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you've gotten or tried to get a COVID-19 test recently in Jacksonville, you may have battled a long line or may have had to wait a few days.

It's led at least one testing site to increase its capacity and led some people to buy at-home testing kits. At-home tests with FDA emergency use approval are said to be more than 90% accurate, but like all rapid tests, doctors say you have to use them under the right circumstances.

"We open 7 a.m., there's already a line of 100 cars," said Telescope Health Medical Director Dr. Matthew Thompson, who runs a testing site at Neptune Beach. "We're the site with the highest capacity in Northeast Florida."

Thompson says they're doing 500 to 600 COVID-19 tests a day at the free testing site at the old Kmart shopping center at 500 Atlantic Blvd. He says they weren't expecting the demand and already had to grow, in two weeks identifying nearly 700 people positive with COVID-19.

Some people are taking matters into their own hands. Nikki Gellins was unsuccessful in trying to find a rapid test on Sunday.

"My last-ditch effort was to buy this rapid test and take it at home," she said.

She bought BinaxNOW for about $24 at a drug store and gave First Coast News' Renata Di Gregorio the second test in the box to try out.

The kit comes with a test card, a dropper and a swab for your nose. You have to put droplets into a hole in the card then swab your nose, put the swab inside the card, and wait for 15 minutes to see if the correct line appears on the strip inside the card, showing a negative or positive result.

However with rapid tests, there's a "catch."

"Unfortunately, rapid tests can also cause a lot of false negatives," said Thompson. "If you have a negative rapid test and you're still concerned or you were exposed, you really need to get a PCR test."

PCR tests look for the genetic material of COVID-19 and are considered the "gold standard" for tests.

A way to hopefully avoid all of this is to get vaccinated.

"I want to give it more time, but apparently time is not on our side," said Vernice Jones, who got vaccinated last week.

Jones got vaccinated at Agape Family Health and JTA's Wellness on Wheels.

"Times keep getting worse and worse," Jones said. "It's a chance that we're taking, even though I'm not truly for the vaccine itself."

Many more people are getting tests than vaccines. At the Emmett Reed Community Center last week, almost 10 times more people got tested than got vaccinated.