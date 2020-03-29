Cars could be seen sitting bumper to bumper Sunday waiting to get into the Lot J COVID-19 testing site located in Downtown Jacksonville.

The City of Jacksonville posted to Twitter saying there was " a VERY large turnout for COVID-19 testing at Lot J this morning."

It was 9:21 a.m. when COJ posted a tweet showing the long line of cars waiting to get into Lot J. They said that those who were not inline within the hour should come back tomorrow because they were nearing capacity. Lot J's max daily capacity is set at 250 tests a day.

COJ said according to the U.S. Department of Health, which runs this particular testing site, the cap of 250 tests is as much as the labs can handle on a daily basis.

The Lot J testing site requirements were broadened Saturday, allowing those without a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher to now be eligible for the free testing.

Earlier in the week, the testing site was opened to people of all ages. However, you still need to exhibit respiratory symptoms or be a first responder or healthcare worker who has direct contact with coronavirus patients.

The site continues to operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until 250 tests are given. A doctor's appointment or order isn't required.

Meanwhile, a city-sponsored testing drive-thru site is also open at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

You must be a Duval County resident and be approved through pre-screening

and be approved through pre-screening You must first be pre-screened using the Telescope Health mobile application.

You are encouraged to get pre-screened if you have: A fever of 100.4°F or higher combined with either a dry cough or shortness of breath, OR Travel on any cruise ship within the past 14 days or travel to a known COVID-19 hotspot and are experiencing any of the symptoms above This testing will be prioritizing those in the community who are ages 65 are over, have pre-existing conditions, healthcare workers and/or first responders.

Bring your driver’s license and Telescope Health physician order

How much does it cost?

When you download the Telescope Health app or go to its website, register for a free account. Enter the promo code "HERE4YOU" to receive a discounted rate of $25, which you will be reimbursed by the city. If you don't use the promo code, it's $49.

Click here to learn more.

