Terry Parker High School holding class of 2020 senior parade Friday 🎓

Terry Parker High School seniors will be able to participate in a parade to celebrate their graduation Friday morning.

The class of 2020 senior parade will take place on campus at 11 a.m. There will be an array of activities including competitions for best-decorated car and best quarantine mask. Judging for the competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. in the senior parking lot.

There will also be a distribution of custom goodie bags for seniors. Teachers and staff will celebrate students along the parade path while practicing social distancing guidelines.