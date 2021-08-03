Telescope Health opens COVID-19 testing site at former Kmart location in Neptune Beach

Telescope Health says rapid testing at the site will cost $125 and no insurance will be accepted at this time.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A new rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened Monday in Neptune Beach at the site of the former Kmart.

Telescope Health says rapid testing at the site will cost $125 and no insurance will be accepted at this time.

However, individuals may submit testing bills to their health insurance providers for reimbursement.

Telescope Health has received funding by the city of Jacksonville for its previous COVID-19 testing services and remains optimistic for similar funding to be provided in support of the Neptune Beach site.

At this time, the site will operate as self-pay and will remain open based on the community’s demand for rapid testing.

Telescope Health says the testing site was established as a result to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Duval County, who partnered with the city of Neptune Beach to open the site.

The site is located at 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., closing briefly from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For additional information and to register, visit TelescopeHealth.com/CovidTest.

Looking for a less expensive option?