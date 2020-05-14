Technology could amp up how First Coast businesses run during Phase 1 of reopening

There are "flow control" cameras that can keep track of how many customers walk inside a business. By integrating software, it can add notify when its 25% capacity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Businesses on the First Coast are having to get creative to balance care of its employees and customers with cash.

“We need to have business owners focus on helping get the economy back up, but also help create the safe environment," said Stephen Jones, vice president of a Jacksonville design engineering consulting company.

H. Stephen Jones & Associates (HSJ) think technology is the solution.

In fact, they said there’s already some technology out there that can help local businesses stay focused on their business -- while also making sure they follow CDC safety guidelines and local restrictions.

For example, there are "flow control" cameras that can keep track of how many customers walk inside a business. Then by integrating software, it can add that number up with how many employees are working and notify businesses when they hit their 25 percent occupancy limit.

“Whether it be a text message, email or some sort of visual signage that is in the facility to indicate that there are too many folks inside the facility," HSJ Vice President Matt Jones said.

HSJ is also exploring whether or not thermal camera technology will be able tell the exact temperature of customers or employees entering a business.

If so, thermal screening can be used like a self-kiosk to stop and scan or even as a mass screening solution.

“There’s a huge demand for those right now, but we first want to prove its effectiveness," Jones explained.

HSJ will be demoing temperature screening devices for Jacksonville businesses next week.

If your business wants a technology fix to get through the pandemic -- it might be easier than you think.