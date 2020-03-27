TAMPA, Fla. — In this time of uncertainty, it's the little things in life that many grow to appreciate more -- like the great outdoors.
Nicole Mount of Tampa was doing just that Thursday with her significant other, when they got a nice surprise.
"Was out on a boat, self-Isolating and enjoying the gorgeous day and limited activities when we saw this sweet fellow giving a private show," Mount told 10News.
Mount said she recorded the video near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Thanks for sharing!
