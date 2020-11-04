JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl is pregnant, according to an attorney.

Tierra Beaufort, 25, and Johnathan Hall, 31, made their first appearance in court Saturday regarding the death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison. The child was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle while sitting in a vehicle with three of her siblings in front of a convenience store. Police determined a fight over $180 led to the shooting.

Beaufort is charged with murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

During her court appearance, Beaufort's attorney revealed the suspect is pregnant and asked the judge to release Beaufort as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have learned that Beaufort is pregnant and she also carries the sickle cell trait and is dealing with that type of health issue as well," attorney Rhonda Peoples said. "Under the circumstances of COVID-19, we believe that her health safety is paramount and in jeopardy the longer that she would remain in jail."

Peoples argued Beaufort has family in the area, including another young daughter, and is not a risk for fleeing. The attorney also said Beaufort has a "minimal record" and is not a danger to the community.

"We believe there is insufficient evidence to establish that she participated in a felony at all, which would amount to her being possibly charged with any type of felony murder charge," Peoples argued in court.

She said Beaufort was "present on the scene" and that her actions may "at the most amount to a battery charge."

Tierra Beaufort (left) and Johnathan Hall (right) are two of four suspects charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl killed in a shooting.

FCN

Peoples said Beaufort was not the driver or shooter in the incident and did not plan the shooting.

A probable cause hearing is set for Beaufort on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. A bond has not been set.

Hall appeared in court shortly after and is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree and two counts of attempted murder in the second degree. He faces up to life in prison. His next court appearance is set for May 4.

