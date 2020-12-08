The discount retailer said it expects to close many, if not all, of its 281 stores across the United States.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Discount retailer Stein Mart announced Wednesday morning it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to permanently close most, if not all, of its stores.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company currently operates 281 stores across 30 states. It said it has already launched a liquidation process to begin going-out-of-business sales. In a statement, the retailer said it expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar locations.

Stein Mart currently has nearly 8,000 employees, according to court filings.

Stein Mart CEO Hunt Hawkins said the "combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business."

Hawkins added that the company "lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business."

Stein Mart said it is still evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its eCommerce business and related intellectual property.

The company joins a growing list of retailers that have been forced to file for bankruptcy and close down since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

Earlier this month, Lord & Taylor, one of America's oldest department stores, filed for bankruptcy, so has the operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.