Starke nursing center congratulates two COVID-19 'graduates'

The center congratulated 107-year-old Edith Wolfe and 100-year-old Nita Dobbs who had two negative tests, allowing them to move out of the COVID-19 unit.

STARKE, Fla. — A nursing center in Starke is congratulating a pair of centenarians who both tested negative for the novel coronavirus and have "graduated" from the center's COVID-19 unit.

Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center posted the congratulations to its Facebook page. Edith Wolfe, 107 years old, and 100-year-old Nita Dobbs both had their second negative tests and were able to move out of the center's coronavirus treatment area.

The nursing care and rehabilitation center posted to its Facebook page in March the steps it was taking to ensure residents would be safe during the coronavirus pandemic. That includes limiting exposure to anyone from outside of the center.

Staff restricted visitation with the exception of extreme cases such as end-of-life situations, in accordance with federal guidelines and mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The center encouraged loved ones to utilize communication with residents via phone calls, texting, FaceTime and Skype.

The center also requested that outside physician visits be postponed or canceled unless essential, and that residents not be taken out of the center for outside visits.

