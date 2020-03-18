In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the largest owner of shopping malls across the nation, Simon Property Group, announced that it is closing all of its malls, premium outlets and retail properties.

The closures are set to start at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday, March 18, and are expected to last until March 29.

This announcement comes after several major retailers like J.C. Penny and Macy's also announced temporary closures.

Locally, these closures impact three First Coast Malls:

St. Augustine Premium Outlets in St. Augustine

St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville

The Avenues in Jacksonville

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

RELATED: List | First Coast schools, governments, events closed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported across First Coast