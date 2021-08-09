St. Johns School District superintendent urges parents to have their children wear masks

"I highly recommend the use of face masks as the school year begins," Superintendent Tim Forson said in an email to parents.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As students prepare to return to school in St. Johns County, the school district's superintendent is urging parents to have their children wear masks, citing the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order requiring districts to allow parents to decide whether their children should wear masks at school, affectively banning mask mandates.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Tim Forson said the district intends to follow the governor's order and make masks optional for students. In addition, he also said the district will no longer have daily temperature checks and reduce the use of classroom dividers.

However, Forson implored parents to have their children wear face masks.

"This is an important consideration in our elementary school environments in which the parents of students 12 years old and younger do not have the option for their children to be vaccinated," Forson said in the email. "Ultimately, we are expected to follow Governor DeSantis Executive Order 21-175 which acknowledges the parental right to make decisions for their own children related to face masks."

Forson also said they will limit the number of visitors and parents at the district's schools. He also mentioned the district will quarantine students and staff who may spread COVID-19.