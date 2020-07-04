ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Commissioners did not vote on the issue of whether to reopen beaches at their meeting Tuesday, agreeing that making that decision at this point would be too risky for residents.

“I have concerns especially with a holiday weekend coming that we draw a lot of people from out of the area to our area that could affect our population," said Paul Waldron, St. Johns County Commissioner. "It's a tough decision for us to make but I think it's the right decision at this time to leave them closed."

More than two dozen residents weighed in both in-person and on the phone, almost evenly split between supporting reopening the beaches for limited use by residents and keeping them closed.

The item was first on the board’s agenda, but the board did not vote on the issue when discussion wrapped up after about 2 hours, instead of moving on with the rest of the commission agenda.

The discussion was held in response to a change.org petition signed by more than 11,000 people urging the county to reopen beaches for some purposes.

Eric Hires, one of the authors of the petition, came to the meeting and said the request had evolved since the petition was originally written. He said they were now asking to open the beaches for activity only.

"Walking, jogging, swimming, surfing -- you gotta be moving," he said.

But others said the county would risk inviting crowds back to local beaches, an issue that drew national censure just two weeks ago.

At a press conference in Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry also reaffirmed his position that Duval County beaches must also remain closed.

RELATED: Jacksonville mayor signs ordinance to help small businesses, says beaches will remain closed

RELATED: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham leaving job without ever briefing press

RELATED: Booze-to-go sales brisk, despite uncertainty about their legality