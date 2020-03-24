The St. Johns County Emergency Management said announced two testing sites for residents on Tuesday following one confirmed death from COVID-19.

The emergency management held a news conference, saying the county has seen a total of 22 cases, which includes 20 residents and two non-residents. Those who tested positive range from the ages 21 to 76 years of age.

Authorities say the person who died from COVID-19 contracted the virus from traveling. That person's identity or age hasn't been released.

In response to many residents asking about testing sites in the county, the emergency management said there are two sites: the Department of Health and Human Services building, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, and Flagler Health. In order to get tested at these sites, you must attain a physicians order.

Emergency management also encouraged St. Johns residents to go to the Lot J testing site in Duval County.

When it comes to beach access, St. Johns leaders say they are not closing down its beaches, but rather restricting access to vehicular traffic. They are also closing down public parking lots.

"We certainly respect and support the decision of the other counties ... but here at St. Johns County ... continue access to public spaces."

Both parks and beaches are open to pedestrians, but medical experts warn to stay six feet away from people.

"We want to make sure that we are methodical ... we don't want overreact. We want to make sure what we are doing meets the needs of our community."

The St. Johns County Emergency Management said it opened up a citizen information hotline where residents can call and ask questions regarding facility closures, program cancellations and any questions about COVID-19 updates at 904-824-5550. This hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.