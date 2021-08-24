St. Johns County schools adopt mask mandate for employees, visitors, not students

School leaders sent an email to employees Tuesday stating that they're implementing a mask mandate for employees and visitors for the next 30 days

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District announced Tuesday that it's implementing a 30-day mask mandate for employees and visitors. Students are not included in the temporary mandate, according to an email sent to all district employees just before noon Tuesday.

The following email was sent to district employees:

Dear SJCSD employees,

First, I want to thank you for your preparation and hard work that was evident by the outstanding first week of school. Again, this year we find ourselves working in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Although many conditions have changed, we are still in a situation that calls for us to be vigilant in our efforts to protect ourselves and the children we serve. Due to the rate of positive cases that are coming into school, we are mandating face masks or face shields for all employees and visitors for the next 30 days. In accordance with Executive Order 2021-175, this temporary mandate does not apply to students.

Just as last year, this applies any time social distancing of 6 feet is not possible or when transitioning in the school or a school district building. In close quarters, it is imperative that we wear protective face coverings. I would also like to remind us all to be safe when hosting meetings, implementing small group instruction in classrooms, and being attentive to any other time that we may be putting others at risk. This is effective tomorrow, August 25, 2021 and we will evaluate this mandate at the end of the 30 day period ending, September 23, 2021.

More than ever TOGETHER,

Tim Forson; Superintendent of Schools; St. Johns County School District