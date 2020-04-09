St. Johns County School District releases COVID-19 dashboard with positive cases

Out of the 44,175 students and 5,298 staff members, 12 students and four staff members tested positive for the virus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Friday, the St. Johns County School District released a dashboard, which identifies the number of positive COVID-19 cases within its schools.

As a precaution, 156 students and 16 staff members are now quarantined at home due to close contact with the positive cases.

These numbers apply for the first week of school, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

To find the dashboard, click here.