St. Johns County School District asks parents to select one of four options for next school year

The school district said the options were made based on feedback from parents, teachers and business leaders to develop flexible options for families.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District is asking parents to choose one of four options for their child's plan for education for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The school district said the options were made based on feedback from parents, teachers and business leaders to develop flexible options to meet the needs of students, staff, parents and the community.

The four options are:

Option 1: School-Based Brick & Mortar -- No action necessary; your school will be in contact regarding next steps.

Option 2: School-Based Distance Learning -- Complete the School-Based Distance Learning Registration Form.

Option 3: St. Johns Virtual School -- Contact St. Johns Virtual School to enroll.

Option 4: Home Education -- Contact the District’s Guidance & Choice Department to enroll.

The deadline to provide an option is July 15. Those who do not give an option will automatically be assigned to Option 1, School-Based Brick & Mortar.

Elementary and Secondary return-to-school options can be found at https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/reopening-plan/.

Health and safety protocols for school-based brick & mortar can be found at https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/reopening-plan/#protocols.

For students attending class in-person, Superintendent Tim Forson said there will be times during the day students will be required to wear masks.

"If they're riding our buses to school, that will require masks because we can't social distance," Forson said. "In fact, multiple students will be on single seats, so we know that we need to have masks there. When we have dismissal at the end of the day, especially in elementary schools where a large number of students are in close proximity as they are waiting to get picked up, that will require a mask. During the day when we can have greater control and work in smaller groups of students, we may recommend those but we won't require those."

The St. Johns County School District will let families know how schools will proceed under the brick-and-mortar plan August 1, based on the level of community spread.