St. Johns County 'unable to meet demand' for COVID-19 vaccines, officials plead Florida governor for more

Letter from county officials letter says upcoming allotment of 500 shots won't even last a day in a county where 65,000 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Saying they will be “unable to meet the high demand” for COVID-19 vaccines without a “substantially higher” number of shots, St. Johns County officials pleaded with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday for additional doses.

The Jan. 12 letter was sent the same day the county announced 500 new doses would be coming to the area -- with those shots expected to be available Friday.

In the letter, the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners said there are 65,000 residents that meet the current eligibility guidelines set by DeSantis, which includes first responders, front-line medical workers and those 65 and older.

"St. Johns County has only received two allotments, with a total of 3,800 vaccine doses," the letter reads. "As a result, despite launching an effective vaccination program, the shortage of supply inhibits our ability to meet the need for vaccines that is occurring in our community."

The county said that it is currently prepared to deliver 1,000 doses a day, and could easily ramp up to 2,000 a day three days a week if that number of doses were provided.

"We recognize there are limited resources and also understand vaccine distribution is a challenging initiative for the state to undertake," the letter said, but cited the "urgency" of the county's situation in asking for additional doses.