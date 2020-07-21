St. Johns County now requiring face masks in county government buildings

The St. Johns County commission voted Tuesday to start requiring masks in all government facilities.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Masks are now required in all St. Johns County government buildings.

The decision comes three weeks after commissioners met to talk about a possible mandatory mask policy in businesses and the public. They voted 3 to 2 to "strongly recommend businesses require customers to wear masks," but stopped short of passing an official mandate.

Last month, the commission heard public comment on the possible mandate, with some saying the policy could help improve the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, while others said such a policy would infringe on their individual rights.

That's when the county launched its Pledge St. Johns County initiative, a program offering businesses the opportunity to voice their commitment to CDC guidelines and ensure county residents, visitors and employees are safe and comfortable in their establishments.

District 5 Commissioner Henry Dean said last month he fully intended to propose an ordinance that requires everyone to wear masks inside public buildings if a growing number of people continued to go into St. Johns County businesses without masks.