St. Johns County high school junior dies of COVID-19 complications

The 17-year-old student at Pedro Menendez High School was described as gentle and funny

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County high school student has died of COVID-19, First Coast News confirmed with people familiar with the circumstances of his death.

Giona Stiles, 17, passed away Friday morning.

His principal at Pedro Menendez High School in St. Johns County sent a letter to parents Friday describing Stiles as “a talented actor” who had “a wonderful sense of humor.” Stiles was a high school junior.

There is no official word how he contracted the virus.

School started in St. Johns County on August 16. Sources say Stiles tested positive the following week, and the week after, Stiles passed away.

Stiles' family is in the grieving process and decided not to comment on his passing.