COVID-19 vaccine registration opens Thursday morning in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County received an allotment of 3,900 Pfizer vaccines from the State of Florida this week, allowing for more appointment windows to open.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 for vaccination appointments on Jan. 29, Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

You may schedule an appointment through Eventbrite using this link or by calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711 after 9 a.m. on Thursday. The county says you must dial all ten digits of the phone number for it to work.

You will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline prior to 9 a.m. It's recommended that vaccine recipients arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the recipient to receive a second dose in 21 days. Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the State of Florida determines appointment availability. More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines.