'Many organs are struggling': St. Johns County Commissioner battling COVID-19

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County commissioner is fighting the coronavirus.
Paul Waldron has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to his daughter’s Facebook post.
She said he is in the “most critical of conditions” and that because of “complications from the virus, he went into septic shock and many organs are struggling.”
Waldron has been a St. Johns County commissioner since 2016.
His daughter is asking for prayers.
As of late Friday afternoon, his daughter's post said he was still sedated but he's improving.
"The hospital is working hard to keep him comfortable and continuously monitoring him," she wrote. "His blood gas levels have improved today and numbers are holding."
